Community Bank System Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (-3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $150.53M (+6.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CBU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.