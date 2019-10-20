Halliburton Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-32.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.82B (-5.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HAL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 21 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Halliburton: Little Near-Term Upside