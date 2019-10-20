Old National Bancorp Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $201.73M (+12.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ONB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.