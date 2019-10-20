Hope Bancorp Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $129.24M (-5.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hope has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.