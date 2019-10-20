Independent Bank Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBTX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (+10.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $142.07M (+43.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ibtx has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.