Zions Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Zions (NASDAQ:ZION) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (+3.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $712.07M (+1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, zion has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.