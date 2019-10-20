Logitech Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, October 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (+2.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $724.53M (+4.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, logi has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.