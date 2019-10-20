Cadence Design Systems Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (+4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $576.33M (+8.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CDNS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.