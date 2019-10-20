Helix Energy Solutions Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $211.72M (-0.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HLX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.