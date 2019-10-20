PetMed Express Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, October 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $69.65M (-2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pets has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.