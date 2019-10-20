TD Ameritrade Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, October 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+5.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.47B (+5.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, amtd has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward.