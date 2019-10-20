BancorpSouth Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

BancorpSouth (NYSE:BXS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+8.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $239.12M (+11.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bxs has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.