Johnson asks EU for delay of Brexit deal

In an about-face, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has done what he said he would not do: ask the EU for an extension of the Brexit deadline beyond the end of the month. Late Saturday night, he asked the Europeans to revise the target date until the end of January 2020.

Mr. Johnson was forced to capitulate after Parliament voted 322 to 306 to withhold support for the deal until the passage of legislation to implement it. Last month, lawmakers mandated that if a deal was not approved, then the PM would have to formally seek a three-month extension.