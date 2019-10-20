Senator Warren to release funding plan for universal healthcare "soon"

In the face of criticism from her Presidential rivals, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) says she will "soon release" her plan to pay for "Medicare for All," her proposal for universal healthcare in the U.S. She commented on the issue during a campaign stop in Indianola, IA.

Voters (and Republicans) are keen to hear the details since funding for such a system will be in the trillions.

She and fellow Presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are the only two candidates promoting a government-backed single payer system. The other Democratic contenders are promoting public/private approaches based on the continuation of Obamacare.