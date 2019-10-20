FAA told "multiple times" about expanded role of flight-control software - Boeing

Boeing says it told the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) "multiple times" that it had expanded the role of flight-control software linked to two fatal crashes, adding that FAA personnel observed the system in flight tests before the 737 Max was certified for service.

In a statement published Sunday morning, the company "regrets" the Friday release of a November 15, 2016 instant message from a technical pilot involved in the development of training and manuals, but clarifies that his comments pertained to the simulator software that was malfunctioning, not the flight-control software. It further explains that his comments did not mean that the company had prior knowledge of system flaws that lead to the crashes.