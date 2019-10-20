Economic chiefs mull fiscal stimulus

At the recent annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group in Washington, DC, finance ministers and central bankers from around the world were apparently supportive of the idea of fiscal stimulus to stoke the tepid global economy but there was little agreement on precisely what to do.

Combining government spending with monetary policy and structural reforms was the main theme of the meetings.

The IMF, citing central bankers' "low ammunition," said there is little room for policy mistakes.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that all tools, including fiscal policy, need to be used as the effects of monetary easing diminish.

Many delegates warned on a range of issues, including the deleterious side effects of negative interest rates and the diminishing returns on further lowering interest rates.