China to "work with U.S." to resolve trade disputes - Vice Premier Liu

China's Vice Premier Liu He said on Saturday that his side will work with the United States to address each other's core concerns based on equality and mutual respect, adding that stopping the trade war would be good for both nations and the world. Mr. Liu, the chief negotiator, made the comments at a virtual reality conference in Nanchang.

Both sides are working toward a written agreement.

According to the IMF, a deal could reduce the harm done by the mutual tariffs, possibly limiting the negative impact on global growth to (0.6%) instead of (0.8%).