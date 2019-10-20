BOJ mulls additional stimulus

Inflation in Japan is at an 18-month low, pressured by sliding energy prices, raising the chance that the central bank will top up its already massive monetary stimulus in an effort to hit its 2% inflation target in the face of a tepid economic growth and a recent sales tax hike to 10%.

The Bank of Japan will review the data at its quarterly meeting October 30-31. It currently forecasts core inflation to hit 1% in the fiscal year ending March 2020, but remaining below 2% for the following two years.

September exports fell 5.2% from a year ago.