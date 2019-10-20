Disney Maleficent sequel opens well short of original

The Walt Disney Company encountered a "good news/bad news" scenario this weekend with the debut of Maleficent:Mistress of Evil, its sequel to the original released in 2015 (both starring Angelina Jolie).

The good news was the movie's number one spot in the rankings. The bad news was the $36M gross, almost 50% lighter than the first movie and the company's worst showing all year.

Mistress of Evil generated $117M overseas, however, raising its weekend take to $153M.

In second place was Warner Brothers' Joker with $29.2M, raising its U.S. gross to $247.2M since its release several weeks ago.