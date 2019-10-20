U.S. insurers face financial exposure from child sex-abuse claims

U.S. insurance companies are expected to face a wave of lawsuits as 22 states and the District of Columbia enact laws that extend or eliminate the statute of limitations for child sex-abuse claims against alleged abusers or the institutions they were affiliated with. Observers expect most of the institutions, including schools and churches, to use their liability insurance to cover at least some of the cost of defending themselves and paying potential damages.

The total potential overhang is difficult to estimate, but analysts believe the total could be in the billions. Research firm Dowling & Partners says insurers have typically paid between 20% and 80% of settlements between churches and victims.