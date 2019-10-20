Barrick to restart gold mining in Tanzania

Barrick Gold is set to restart mining in Tanzania after agreeing to pay the country $300M and share ownership and other benefits at its three mines there. Gold exports from the country have been on hold since early 2017 over disputes with the government over taxes and other issues.

Barrick will form a new company, Twiga Minerals Corp., to manage the three gold mines. The Tanzanian government will own a 16% stake in each and will be entitled to 50% of royalties, cash distributions and other economic benefits.