SAP, Microsoft disclose three-year cloud deal

SAP and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) say they've come to a three-year deal to help large enterprise customers move to the cloud.

The "Embrace" partnership is focused on bundling SAP cloud platform services to run operations at remote servers supported by its flagship S/4HANA database.

That's a deepening of an existing close (but nonexclusive) relationship between SAP and Microsoft's Azure unit.

The deal has already helped SAP double new cloud bookings for Q3 and eases a shift from SAP's traditional on-premise approach to remote services.

