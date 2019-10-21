Rubicon Project acquires RTK.io for $11M

Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) announced the acquisition of RTK.io, a leading provider of tools and services that bring simplicity and control to header bidding for publishers in an all-cash transaction for $11M.

The acquisition extends company’s managed Prebid strategy and client base.

Michael Barrett, President and CEO of Rubicon Project said, “The company has a strong group of header bidding experts and Prebid developers that adds depth to our already great team. Together, we will accelerate our shared vision of helping publishers regain control of their monetization and make quick, informed decisions to grow their businesses.”