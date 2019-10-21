Aerpio Pharma to explore strategic alternatives

Aimed at boosting shareholder value, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) will explore and review a range of strategic alternatives that could include an acquisition, company or asset sale, merger, business combination, in-license, out-license or other strategic transaction.

Additionally, the Company also intends to streamline operations in order to preserve its capital and cash resources.

Going forward, the management team will be led by Joseph Gardner, Ph.D., President with Gina Marek, VP of Finance, continuing in her position.

Stephen J. Hoffman, CEO of ARPO, and Michael W. Rogers, CFO, have transitioned from their roles, and Dr. Hoffman has resigned from his position on the Board.