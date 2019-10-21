Roche's Tecentriq + Avastin successful in late-stage liver cancer study

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, IMbrave150, evaluating the combination of Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and Avastin (bevacizumab) for the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a Breakthrough Therapy indication in the U.S.
The open-label 501-subject study met both co-primary endpoints of overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS), both up to year 4.
No new safety signals were observed.
The company intends to submit the data as soon as possible to global health authorities.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox