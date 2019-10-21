Roche's Tecentriq + Avastin successful in late-stage liver cancer study

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, IMbrave150, evaluating the combination of Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and Avastin (bevacizumab) for the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a Breakthrough Therapy indication in the U.S.

The open-label 501-subject study met both co-primary endpoints of overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS), both up to year 4.

No new safety signals were observed.

The company intends to submit the data as soon as possible to global health authorities.