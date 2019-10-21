Teradyne to acquire Autoguide Mobile Robots for $165M

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) to acquire privately held AutoGuide for $165M; $58M net of cash acquired plus $107M if certain performance targets are met extending potentially through 2022.

AutoGuide provides autonomous mobile robots for material transport of payloads up to 10,000 pounds (4,500 kg) for the manufacturing, warehouse and logistics markets.

The acquisition is expected to close in 4Q19.

AutoGuide is expected to more than double its revenue in FY2019 from ~$4M in FY2018.

“The high-payload AMR market is an emerging, fast-growing segment of the global forklift market,” said Mark Jagiela, president and CEO of Teradyne. “AutoGuide’s modular architecture and innovative technologies provide safe, easy-to-deploy products that naturally complement our MiR low- to mid-payload AMRs, extending Teradyne’s reach in this attractive market.”