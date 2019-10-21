GSK to divest rabies and tick-borne encephalitis vaccines to Bavarian Nordic

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) announces the divestment of travel vaccines Rabipur (tradename Rabavert in US) for the prevention of rabies, and Encepur for the prevention of tick-borne encephalitis, to Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF).

GSK will receive an upfront payment of ~€301M (£259M) and milestone payments of €495M and additional proceeds from the sale of inventory over the course of the supply arrangements for a total consideration of up to €955M.

Milestones are payable upon successful technology transfer, marketing authorisation transfers and fulfilment of GSK’s supply commitments.

The staged technology transfer is expected to commence in Q1 2020 with completion anticipated within 5 years.