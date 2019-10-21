Discover teams up with Amazon for holiday offers

Discover (NYSE:DFS) launches the Discover Store with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), offering card members discounts through the holiday season.

Includes a dedicated digital storefront on Amazon that will offer exclusive access to discounts on a selection of products from Amazon Launchpad.

Also to feature holiday pop-ins at Amazon 4-star and Amazon Books Stores; on select days in December certain stores will feature free gift wrap for purchases made with a Discover card.

From now through December, Discover it and Discover More card members can earn 5% cash back bonus on up to $1,500 in purchases at Amazon stores and Amazon.com.