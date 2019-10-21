Beyond Meat -2% after more Wall Street caution

CFRA initiates coverage on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) with a Sell rating on concerns over competition in the alternative protein space.

"We think larger packaged food companies will end up as the category leaders in the space given their vast global footprint and embedded relationships throughout the supply chain," warns analyst Arun Sundaram.

"Yet we expect Beyond Meat to be the greatest disrupter in this space since no public packaged food peer comes close to Beyond Meat in terms of research and development spend as a percentage of sales," adds Sundaram.

Sundaram and team also warn about the expiration date for Beyond Meat shares coming up on October 29.

CFRA assigns a price target to Beyond Meat of $120.

The average sell-side rating on Beyond Meat is Hold.