BHP to take $780M charge in switch to green power for Chilean copper

BHP says it expects to make a $780M provision in its December 2019 results due to the cancellation of its existing coal contracts in Chile and switching to renewable sources of energy in Chile.

BHP says it signed four renewable power agreements for its Escondida and Spence copper mines in Chile, which will be completely run off renewable sources by the mid-2020s.

The company says the new renewable energy contracts will reduce energy prices for operations at the two mines by ~20% and displace as much as 3M metric tons/year of carbon dioxide emissions, the equivalent to the annual emissions of 700K combustion engine cars.

Miners are switching to renewable sources of energy in Chile, where solar and wind power is becoming more cost competitive; the country's share of renewable energy generating capacity rose to 45% last year.