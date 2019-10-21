China seeks $2.4B in countermeasures vs. U.S. in WTO case

China wants $2.4B in trade countermeasures against the U.S. in a seven-year-old case it filed with the World Trade Organization.

The case involves countervailing measures imposed by the U.S. that affects items including pressure pipe, kitchen shelving, and thermal paper.

That case may seem a small amount, though, when compared with the 25% tariffs on $50B worth of U.S. goods China imposed on U.S. goods in its first round of tariffs. In its second round, it planned tariffs of 5%-10% on $75B of U.S. goods in two groups effective on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15.