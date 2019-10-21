Canopy Growth up 2% premarket on progress in Europe

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) is up 2% premarket on light volume in reaction to its announcement of developments in Europe.

In the UK, its pharma unit, Spectrum Therapeutics, has received licenses from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency and Home Office to store and distribute cannabis-based medicinal products (CBMPs). The license also allows Spectrum to import CBMPs directly from its European and global networks.

Spectrum will be the exclusive distributor of medical cannabis to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. The contract, allowing it to receive medical cannabis from its licensed facilities in Denmark and around the world, will be in effect through 2021.