Lennox lowered FY2019 outlook

Lennox (NYSE:LII) reports adjusted revenue rose 6% in Q3,

The tornado had a negative 2% impact on revenue growth in the quarter.

Residential Heating & Cooling segment revenue increased 7% to $638M.

Commercial Heating & Cooling segment revenue grew 7% to $253M.

Refrigeration segment revenue down 2% to $142M.

Adjusted gross margin rate up 40 bps to 28.8%.

Total segment margin expanded 230 bps to 17%.

The company repurchased $150M of stock during the quarter.

For 2019 overall, the company continue to expect $99M of negative tornado impact to Residential revenue, a negative $54M impact to segment profit, and insurance recovery for lost profits of $94M.

FY2019 Guidance: Adjusted revenue: +2% to +4%; Adjusted EPS: $11.15 to $11.45; GAAP EPS: $10.65 to $10.95; Tax rate: 22% to 23%; Capex: ~$155M; Free cash flow: ~$320M; Stock repurchase: $400M.

Previously: Lennox EPS misses by $0.07, beats on revenue (Oct. 21)