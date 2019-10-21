State Street launches cash tender offer for $800M of debentures
Oct. 21, 2019 7:50 AM ETState Street Corporation (STT)STTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- State Street (NYSE:STT) starts a cash tender offer by its principal banking subsidiary for all $800M of its floating rate junior subordinated debentures due 2047.
- Offers total consideration of $850 per $1,000 principal amount, including $30 for early tender payment.
- Offer expires at Nov. 20, 2019 at 5:00 PM ET; early tender date is Nov. 1 at 5:00 PM ET.
- State Street will also redeem $50.1M of its $150M of fl0ating rate junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures, series A, due May 15, 2028 at a redemption price equal to the outstanding principal amount of the 2028 debentures to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including the redemption date of Nov. 20, 2019.