Opioid defendants reach settlement to avoid trial

The WSJ reports that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA), McKesson (NYSE:MCK), AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) have reached a last-minute settlement with two Ohio counties over their alleged role in the opioid crisis there. The settlement will enable the companies to avoid a trial in Cleveland that was to start today.

The news should reverse the premarket selloff, assuming a reasonable settlement that is.

A fifth defendant, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), has not settled yet.

Update: According to the Washington Post, the settlement is valued at $260M. A broader settlement aimed at resolving thousands of outstanding lawsuits from states and local governments has not been reached. Medical products distributor Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) agreed to pay $1.25M to settle ($1M to establish an educational foundation in Summit County and $0.25M for Summit County expenses). It is unclear whether the trial will commence with only one defendant (WBA) left.