Alkermes teams up with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center for immuno-oncology drug candidate

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) has entered into a clinical research collaboration with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center for ALKS 4230, an immuno-oncology drug candidate.

The planned phase 2 multi-site trial, ION-01, is designed to estimate the response rate to ALKS 4230 in combination with the anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced or recurrent head and neck squamous cell cancer who did not achieve complete remission with an anti-PD-(NYSE:L)1 antibody treatment.

Secondary objectives include evaluation of the duration of response, progression-free survival, time to progression and overall survival.

The study is expected to initiate in Q4 2019.