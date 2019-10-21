BofA expands commission-free trading for Preferred Reward members

Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) Merrill Edge Self-Directed will expand its zero-dollar online trade benefits, offering unlimited commission-free stock, exchange-traded fund, and options trading to clients in all tiers of its Preferred Rewards Program.

In addition to moving to zero-dollar trades for all members of the program, Merrill Edge Self-Directed clients not enrolled in Preferred Rewards will now receive flat-rate pricing of $2.95 for online stock and ETF trades, down from $6.95, with no trade or balance minimums.

The move follows e-brokers' eliminating commissions for online trading early this month.