Boeing slammed with two downgrades as revelations raise risk profile

Boeing (NYSE:BA) -2.6% pre-market as two Wall Street analysts throw in the towel after keeping buy ratings on the stock throughout the 737 MAX debacle.

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Spingarn cuts shares to Neutral from Outperform with a $323 price target, slashed from $416, and UBS's Myles Walton downgrades the stock to Neutral from Buy with a $375 target.

Boeing sank nearly 7% on Friday after leaked messages from a former test pilot showed he might have unintentionally misled regulators about the safety of the grounded 737 MAX jet.

Credit Suisse's Spingarn says he can "no longer defend the shares in light of the latest discoveries, discoveries which significantly increase the risk profile for investors," and believes the pathway to return to service for 737 MAX "could be obstructed as the messages may shatter the fragile trust" between regulators and Boeing.

UBS's Walton says he has lowered his free cash flow estimates for Boeing by ~$3.5B for 2019-21 and another ~$5B in 2022-23 and reduced his medium-term growth rate assumption to 2% from 3% previously.

BA's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Neutral.