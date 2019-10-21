Union Gaming expects breakout for Century Casinos

Union Gaming singles out an "under the radar" casino stock in a new note out this morning.

The firm lifts Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to a Buy rating from Hold and assigns a price target of $11 (+50% upside potential). Upside with CNTY's new acquisitions, Century Mile property and Colorado sports betting are seen.

Analyst John DeCree: "Considering there is less competition for smaller US regional casinos, CNTY is in a unique position to make additional opportunistic acquisitions at attractive multiples, further increasing its domestic exposure. We also see additional upside to our forecast in the event Coloradans vote in favor of Proposition DD at the ballot in November. This bill would allow the 17 companies that own Colorado’s 33 casinos to apply for master licenses, which permits a physical sportsbook at the casino and a partnership for online betting."