Manulife starts new secondary investment unit

Manulife (NYSE:MFC) Investment Management launches a new secondary investment business within its Private Market Group.

Jeff Hammer and Paul Sanabria will serve as global co-heads of the new business to build a global secondary investment capability that focuses on general partner-led and special situation transactions, and partners with private equity, private credit, and secondary fund sponsors.

Hammer and Sanabria have worked together for more than 20 years, with the past 10 years at Houlihan Lokey, where they built a secondary advisory business that executed more than $15B of private equity, private credit, and other esoteric asset transactions.