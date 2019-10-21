Kennametal warns on quarterly sales, cuts FY 2020 guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) -16.9% pre-market after saying it expects FQ1 revenues will fall 12% from the prior-year quarter to $518M, well below Wall Street consensus of $545M, and cutting its full-year outlook, citing further slowing of conditions in the general engineering, energy and transportation end markets.

KMT says temporary but expected cost factors also negatively affected profitability compared to the year-ago quarter, primarily including higher raw material costs which are expected to abate in H2 of FY 2020.

For FY 2020, KMT cuts its adjusted EPS guidance to $1.70-$2.10 from $2.80-$3.20 and far short of $2.81 consensus, and lowers its organic sales growth outlook to negative 9% to negative 5% from negative 2% to positive 2%.

The company forecasts full-year cash flow of $20M-$50M, vs. its prior expectations of $75M-$100M.

KMT says FQ1 results are "well below our expectations as market conditions deteriorated more significantly than we anticipated across all regions, and primarily in the general engineering, energy and transportation end markets."