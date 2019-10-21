Opko Health up 11% premarket on positive somatrogon data

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) and licensee Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announce successful results from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating once-weekly somatrogon in 224 pre-pubertal children with growth hormone deficiency.

The study met the primary endpoint of non-inferiority (no worse than) to daily Genotropin (somatropin) as measured by annual height velocity at month 12.

Under their 2014 agreement, OPKO is responsible for conducting clinical trials while Pfizer is responsible for regulatory submissions and commercialization.