Credit Suisse sees near-term pressure on Tyson Foods

Credit Suisse does a reset on Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) after taking in recent market developments and the Sanderson Farms Investor Day news.

The firm lowers its FY19 EPS estimate to $5.44 from $5.50 and FY20 estimate to $6.20 from $6.35, while maintaining a FY21 EPS estimate of $7.20 and price target of $98 vs. the average sell-side PT of $93.29.

"This reflects our near-term concern about excess supplies of chicken breast meat on the market, uncertainties around whether African swine fever in China will boost U.S. chicken exports or just pork, and the executional challenges at Tyson's chicken manufacturing facilities. We remain Outperform on the stock because we believe that management will eventually solve these internal problems and because (at a minimum) higher pork exports to China are likely to pull competing protein out of the U.S. market, thus sending chicken prices higher," writes analyst Robert Moskow.