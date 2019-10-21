Edesa Bio enrolls first patient in mid-stage dermatitis study

A first patient has been enrolled in Edesa Biotech's (NASDAQ:EDSA) Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating EB01, as a monotherapy for patients with moderate to severe chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD).
In the first cohort, ACD patients will be treated for 28 days with EB01 cream. The adaptive-designed study will primarily evaluate the safety and efficacy of EB01 in ACD patients.
Investigators will also evaluate symptom reduction, quality of life and dose-relationships among various strengths of EB01 cream as secondary and exploratory measures.
Edesa plans to perform a blinded interim analysis following the completion of the first cohort to determine the total number of patients for the second part of the study.
