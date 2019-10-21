Brookfield to take 25% stake in Dominion's Cove Point in $2B deal

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) says it will transfer a 25% non-controlling equity interest in the Cove Point liquefied natural gas facility in Maryland to Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) for just over $2B in cash.

The company says the deal is part of its plan to establish a permanent capital structure for Cove Point, which includes a liquefied natural gas import, export and storage facility on the Chesapeake Bay and a 136-mile pipeline that connects the facility with the interstate pipeline system.

Dominion says the deal has an implied enterprise value of $8.22B, excluding working capital, and proceeds will be used mostly to significantly reduce annual common equity financing.