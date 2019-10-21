Community Bank System to buy Steuben Trust for $106.8M

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) agrees to acquire Steuben Trust Corp., parent of Steuben Trust Company (OTCPK:SBHO), for ~$106.8M in stock and cash.

Deal will extend CBU's footprint into two new counties in western New York state and add to its presence in four counties.

CBU expects the acquisition to add 8 cents-9 cents pre share to its first full year of GAAP earnings and 9 cents-10 cents to cash earnings, excluding any one-time transaction costs.

Upon completion, Community Bank will add 15 branch locations with ~$576.6M of assets, and deposits of $484.4M.

Expected to close in Q2 2020.