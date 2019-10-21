Needham likes GW Pharma in premarket analyst action

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) initiated with Overweight rating and $43 (110% upside) price target at Barclays.
GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) initiated with Buy rating and $200 (69% upside) price target at Needham & Co. Shares up 1% premarket.
ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) initiated with Overweight rating and $39 (21% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray.
Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) initiated with Buy rating and $58 (36% upside) price target at Needham.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) initiated with Buy rating and $18 (124% upside) price target at Needham. Shares up 4% premarket.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James. Shares down 1% premarket.
