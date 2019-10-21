Menu innovation seen lifting Chipotle

BTIG gives a full-throated defense of Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) this morning, noting the restaurant chain is in the middle innings of a turnaround through its digital and menu innovation.

"We continue to believe that $25 in EPS, nearly double our 2019 estimate, is achievable, if not beatable, as the sales recovery drives restaurant and operating margin expansion," writes analyst Peter Saleh.

"We believe menu innovation such as the recent Carne Asada LTO that launched in mid-September will drive both transaction gains and menu-mix given its higher price point," he adds.

Also, Saleh and team expect Chipotle to launch a quesadilla product that will be a material same-store sales growth driver.

BTIG's price target goes to $890 from $825 off higher estimates for 2020 vs. the sell-side consensus PT of $811.03. Also on Wall Street today, Loop Capital hiked its PT on Chipotle to $950 from $860 on a similar theme to BTIG's bullish stance.