Wendy's eyes U.K. expansion
Oct. 21, 2019 The Wendy's Company (WEN)
- Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) aims to open the chain's first restaurant in the U.K. as early as next year.
- The company has begun an "extensive" search for sites and franchise partners amid higher demand for hamburger products in the nation.
- "The United Kingdom will be our beachhead to European expansion. We believe it is a growing market and it has lots of great growth ahead of it," Wendy's Chief Development Officer Abigail Pringle told investors last week.
- Shares of Wendy's are up 0.23% premarket to $21.65.