Wendy's eyes U.K. expansion

Oct. 21, 2019 9:13 AM ETThe Wendy's Company (WEN)WENBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) aims to open the chain's first restaurant in the U.K. as early as next year.
  • The company has begun an "extensive" search for sites and franchise partners amid higher demand for hamburger products in the nation.
  • "The United Kingdom will be our beachhead to European expansion. We believe it is a growing market and it has lots of great growth ahead of it," Wendy's Chief Development Officer Abigail Pringle told investors last week.
  • Shares of Wendy's are up 0.23% premarket to $21.65.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.