United Rentals proposes offering of $750M of senior secured notes due 2027
Oct. 21, 2019 9:15 AM ETUnited Rentals, Inc. (URI)URIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- United Rentals (North America), a subsidiary of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is offering $750M of Senior Secured Notes due 2027 in a registered public offering.
- Net proceeds from the sale of the Notes are expected to be ~$741M and will be used together with borrowings of ~$282M under URNA’s senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility to redeem all $1B principal amount of its 45/8% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 at a redemption price of 102.313% plus interest accrued and related expenses.
- Pending the payment of the redemption price, the net proceeds will be applied to reduce borrowings under the ABL Facility. URNA expects to then borrow under the ABL Facility to fund the redemption.
- URI +1.04% premarket.